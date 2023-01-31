Advertisement
Three bodies are found in Montclair home; deputies search for suspect

Aerial view of law enforcement vehicles blocking a residential street in front of a home
Law enforcement officers on Tuesday investigate the scene at a home in Montclair where three bodies were found the night before.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Homicide investigators are searching for a suspect after deputies found three bodies at a home in Montclair on Monday night, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in the 4600 block of Ramona Place shortly after 9 p.m. after receiving reports of three dead people, according to Public Information Officer Mara Rodriguez.

All three victims were adults and homicide investigators are on the scene. There are no suspects in custody at this time, Rodriguez said.

Authorities did not have a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

