Three bodies are found in Montclair home; deputies search for suspect

Homicide investigators are searching for a suspect after deputies found three bodies at a home in Montclair on Monday night, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in the 4600 block of Ramona Place shortly after 9 p.m. after receiving reports of three dead people, according to Public Information Officer Mara Rodriguez.

All three victims were adults and homicide investigators are on the scene. There are no suspects in custody at this time, Rodriguez said.

Authorities did not have a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.