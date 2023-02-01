Read the charges against Tom Girardi, disgraced lawyer and ‘Real Housewives’ spouse

Tom Girardi, the disgraced, one-time L.A. legal titan and spouse on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” was indicted Wednesday in two states on federal charges.

Girardi, along with his son-in-law, attorney David Lira, and the former chief financial officer of Girardi’s law firm, Christopher Kamon, were each charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of contempt of court amid allegations of swindling millions of dollars from injured and wounded clients.

Federal prosecutors said the three misappropriated more than $3 million in settlement funds from the relatives of those who died in an Indonesian plane crash.

The charges come after more than two years of revelations about corruption involving Girardi and others.

Here are the federal indictments:

