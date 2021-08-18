Catching up on ‘Real Housewives’? Read our coverage of Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi

The Los Angeles Times has had a starring role in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” this season, as Matt Hamilton and Harriet Ryan’s reporting on the scandal engulfing cast member Erika Girardi (aka Erika Jayne) and her estranged husband, attorney Tom Girardi, splashed across the screen on national television: “The legal titan and the ‘Real Housewife’: The rise and fall of Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne.”

Be like Sutton Stracke and read the whole article — along with our conversation with Erika Girardi and her castmates last year, our follow-ups on Tom Girardi’s legal woes, and our analysis of why the “Real Housewives” franchise so often lands its stars in hot water.