Man drops off human jawbone at San Bernardino police station
A man walked into the San Bernardino Police Department on Thursday, dropped off some body parts, and left.
He left “what appeared to be deceased animal remains” — and a lower jawbone — at the department’s public counter, according to authorities.
The Police Department said in a statement that “it was unclear at the time if the remains were real.”
They were.
Officials say it’s unknown how many years the skeletal remains, found Tuesday, have been in a building at UC Berkeley’s Clark Kerr Campus.
After the man left, police called the San Bernardino County coroner’s office, which determined that, yes, the jawbone belonged to a human.
But the delivery man was gone. His identity? A mystery.
On Thursday, police released a photo of a bearded man in blue jeans walking with what looks to be a package in his left hand.
Police — including a homicide sergeant listed on the news release — did not immediately respond to calls for comment.
On Friday afternoon, the Police Department said in a tweet that a man had been located and identified. No other details were immediately available.
