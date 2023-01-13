Human skeletal remains found in unused UC Berkeley building, police say

Human skeletal remains have been found in a UC Berkeley building that has not been used for years, university police said Friday.

The remains were found Tuesday inside a building located at the Clark Kerr Campus, an event and residential hall complex, the University of California Police Department said in a news release.

It’s unknown how many years the remains have been there. The Police Department said there are no outstanding cases of people missing from campus.

The case remains under investigation by the Alameda County coroner’s office. The sex and age of the person hasn’t been released. A cause of death has not been determined.

“We understand that there are many questions and we anticipate that the coroner’s report will provide additional information,” the Police Department said.

The Alameda County coroner’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

Authorities don’t anticipate that the investigation will disrupt activities at the Clar Kerr Campus.