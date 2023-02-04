Light rain, winds forecast this weekend in L.A. County

Some light rain and windy conditions are expected in and around Los Angeles County this weekend, but the precipitation is expected to subside by Monday, forecasters said.

Rain showers are expected off and on from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, according to Joe Sirard, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It doesn’t look like a whole lot of rain, actually,” he said, noting that he didn’t expect more than a few hundredths of an inch to one-tenth of an inch of rain this weekend. “Pretty benign for L.A. County: some clouds around, some showers around later tonight, early tomorrow morning.”

But this weekend’s precipitation is forecast to be “a pretty weak system … a far cry from what we had in January,” he added. It’s the only rain currently forecast for this week.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-60s to low 70s through the weekend, according to the weather service. In lower-lying areas, wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday.

So far L.A. County has recorded a good amount of rainfall this winter season. Since Oct. 1, downtown L.A. has had 13.76 inches of rain, up from 10.36 inches over the same period a year ago, Sirard said.

As much as an inch of snow could fall on mountains above 6,000 feet, and mountainous areas could see “close to advisory-level” wind gusts Sunday.

Temperatures will likely rise throughout the coming week across the region, Sirard said.

“It looks like temperatures this week might be closer to normal or maybe a little higher than normal,” he said. “Looks like 60s on Monday, lower to mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday, and mid-70s Thursday and Friday.”