PHOTOS: Angelenos flock to the Greek Theater to celebrate the legacy of P-22

From left, Joey Salehi, Jared North and Scotch Crisostomo pose with a cutout of P-22, based on a photo by Steve Winter of National Geographic, on Saturday at the Greek Theater.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Genaro MolinaStaff Photographer 
Thousands of people flocked to the Greek Theater on Saturday to celebrate the legacy of P-22, the mountain lion who lived in Griffith Park for more than a decade.

In an event that lasted more than three hours and was streamed online to thousands of viewers, more than four dozen speakers — including scientists, advocates, politicians and celebrities — honored the puma’s far-reaching impact on environmental advocacy and wildlife research.

Women stand during a blessing by Alan Salazar, a Chumas and Tataviam elder.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Jennifer Johnson of Long Beach arrives in costume.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Brian Meredith, with the Natural History Museum, operates a string puppet of P-22.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Students from San Pascual STEAM Magnet Elementary School sing an original song, “P-22 We Love You,” while playing ukuleles.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Warren Dickson, right, of 3rd Rock Hip Hop, sings.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
National Geographic photographer Steve Winter holds his photo of P-22.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

