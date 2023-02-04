PHOTOS: Angelenos flock to the Greek Theater to celebrate the legacy of P-22

Share
Thousands of people flocked to the Greek Theater on Saturday to celebrate the legacy of P-22, the mountain lion who lived in Griffith Park for more than a decade.
In an event that lasted more than three hours and was streamed online to thousands of viewers, more than four dozen speakers — including scientists, advocates, politicians and celebrities — honored the puma’s far-reaching impact on environmental advocacy and wildlife research.
