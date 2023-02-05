Cyclist injured in Brentwood traffic collision with former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic collision Sunday in Brentwood, a source close to the politician confirmed.

TMZ first reported the collision and published photos of Schwarzenegger, 75, sitting in his GMC Yukon. The collision took place between Schwarzenegger and a cyclist, the news outlet reported.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department wouldn’t provide the names of those involved, but confirmed that officers responded about 10:30 a.m. at San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue.

“No crime was committed,” LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said. He said the cyclist doesn’t have life-threatening injuries. TMZ reported the cyclist went to the emergency room.

Last year, Schwarzenegger was involved in a four-vehicle crash at Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in Brentwood, an incident that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

Schwarzenegger won the governorship in the 2003 recall of Gov. Gray Davis. In more recent years, he has focused on climate change and eliminating gerrymandering.