Cyclists struck by vehicle while handing out immigration rights cards in Boyle Heights

Irvin Flores was transported to a hospital with head lacerations after he was struck by the driver. The back wheel of his bike was damaged Feb. 25.

Police are still looking for the driver who allegedly rammed into a group of cyclists handing out immigration red cards to pedestrians last month in Boyle Heights before fleeing the scene.

About 12 people attended the “ Know Your Rights Ride Out ” event Feb. 25, organized by 33-year-old Boyle Heights resident Daniel Flores Resendiz.

Resendiz and his friends planned to bike from Mariachi Plaza to Atlantic Boulevard down Cesar Chavez Avenue, then down Whittier Boulevard back to Mariachi Plaza. The group made about five stops, handing out red cards to street vendors. Red cards, also known as “Know Your Rights” cards, contain information on a person’s rights should they encounter a federal immigration agent.

The incident occurred on mile three, he said.

An unregistered vehicle ran into four bicyclists on the 600 block of South Lorena Street around 7:45 p.m., a LAPD spokesperson told the Boyle Heights Beat . Surveillance video shows the car slowing down and knocking over the bikers.

“This block was not well lit, but we all had lights on and were riding in the right lane and we are legally allowed to ride and take the full lane,” Resendiz said. “I was the only one trying to stop the vehicle and had thrown my bike under it and she had run it over, and that gave us enough time for the folks in the back to grab the plates.”

Three women were struck by the car and one man, Irvin Flores, was sent to the hospital with head lacerations, Resendiz said. One of the victims, Nancy Lopez, told Fox 11 that her impact broke off one of the driver’s rear mirrors and caused a dent on the car.

The car is believed to be a 2016 Kia sedan with the plate number 8GAN606, police said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Times on Sunday that no update is available for this incident. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver can call the LAPD at (877) 527-3247.