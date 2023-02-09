Winds on Friday, light rain expected on Saturday in Los Angeles County

A weak winter storm system is expected to bring cool temperatures and light rain to some parts of Los Angeles County on Saturday and continuing into Sunday, forecasters said.

But this weekend’s rain will be little more than a trickle compared to last month. Rain totals for the coasts and valleys this weekend are forecast at around .10 inch, while that number climbs to .15 to .25 inch in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

By comparison, January storms accounted for a total of 8.95 inches of rainfall in downtown Los Angeles, according to the weather service. There were four days where more than an inch of rain fell downtown, with Jan. 9 being the wettest with a high of 2.04 inches.

Also this weekend, about one to two inches of snow is expected Saturday at elevations about 5,000 feet; there’s also a 50% possibility of light snow of under an inch at the Tejon Pass, according to the weather service.

Offshore winds will continue each night & morning thru Friday, with continued warming temperatures. High temps will reach the low 80s on Thurs. - the first time since Dec. 26th. With the incoming system, temps will drop from the high 70s on Fri. to low 60s on Sat. #CAwx #Socal pic.twitter.com/8m7XZVwUEE — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County area residents can expert unusually warm temperatures on Thursday along the coast and valleys before dipping again over the weekend.

Temperatures across the region today are expected to range from the mid-70s to low-80s, which is about seven to 14 degrees warmer than average, forecasters said. Some Inland and valley areas will see the highest temperatures since Dec. 26.

Thursday evening wind gusts in both Los Angeles and Ventura counties are expected to hit speeds of 25 to 40 miles per hour from the northeast, with isolated gusts in the mountains and foothills surging as high as 50 miles per hour overnight.

A weak, moisture starved storm system over the weekend will bring under a 0.10" of rain to most areas, if anything at all. Mountains will see 0.15-0.25". Snow accumulations of 1-2" above 5000' & a 50% chance of light snow under 1" possible on the Grapevine. #CAwx #LArain #LAsnow pic.twitter.com/L0gzZJ79ku — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 9, 2023

A wind advisory is in effect for eastern Ventura and western Los Angeles counties along with parts of central Orange County.

It’s expected to be sunny on Friday in downtown Los Angeles with a high of 77 degrees and a low of 51. Clouds will begin moving in on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures ranging throughout the region from the mid-40s to the low-60s, according to the weather service.