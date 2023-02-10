Advertisement
LAPD sergeant is charged in crash that injured motorist during pursuit

An officer walks toward LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A Los Angeles police sergeant was charged Friday with one count of misdemeanor reckless driving causing injury after a crash last spring that occurred during a pursuit, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.

In the May 6 incident, Sgt. Ruby Aguirre, a 14-year Los Angeles Police Department veteran, is accused of running a red light at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Western Avenue and striking a sedan.

One person suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

“Sworn police officers have a responsibility to obey all laws, particularly when they are on the job and in uniform,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a news release. “Fortunately, no one died in this instance but it will leave an indelible mark on the victim. My office’s Bureau of Victim Services is available to provide needed services or resources to help the victim during her recovery.”

The LAPD said in a statement that it was aware of the charges against Aguirre, who had been given a “non-field” assignment.

The department said it was “fully cooperating” with the district attorney’s office.

Aguirre is scheduled to be arraigned April 17.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

