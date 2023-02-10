One dead, two injured in Fallbrook shooting

A shooting in Fallbrook left one person dead and two others injured Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was first reported about 2:45 p.m. in the rural San Diego County community. The area where the shooting took place is residential, with wineries and a plant nursery.

Helicopter footage from a local news station showed dozens of emergency vehicles parked in the area of Atkins Nursery. Sheriff’s officials have not said where the shooting occurred.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet about 3:30 p.m. that there would be increased law enforcement activity in the area.

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 3100 block of Reche Road in Fallbrook. @SDSOFallbrook @NorthCountyFire are responding to reports of a shooting with gunshot victims. Please avoid the area. Thank you for your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/DrKiS0gO3G — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 10, 2023

Deputies asked residents to avoid the area.

North County Fire Protection District firefighters and deputies from the Fallbrook sheriff’s substation responded to the incident, sheriff’s officials said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.