Bicyclist dies in Long Beach hit-and-run crash with big rig, police say

The driver of a tractor-trailer hit and killed a bicyclist Tuesday morning in Long Beach and did not stop, police said.

According to police, a man was cycling along Pacific Coast Highway at Harbor Avenue when he fell off his bike and landed in the roadway. He was then hit by a tractor-trailer pulling a cargo container.

When officers arrived, they rendered aid to the cyclist, who died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that the big rig was traveling eastbound on PCH and continued on after the crash, possibly heading onto the northbound 710 Freeway, Long Beach police officials said in a news release.

Police said the initial investigation indicated that the crash was not a result of speeding, or distracted or impaired driving.

Authorities did not immediately identify the bicyclist, saying the next of kin had to be notified.