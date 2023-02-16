Advertisement
California

Innocent bystander killed in car crash during LAPD pursuit of robbery suspects

Firefighters outside a crashed sedan with white sheets draped over the wreckage
One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision during a police pursuit that ended in Northridge early Thursday, according to the LAPD.
(OnScene.TV)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
A bystander was killed early Thursday in a car crash involving two robbery suspects who were fleeing from police in Northridge, authorities said.

About 12:30 a.m., officers attempted a traffic stop at White Oak Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard of a vehicle wanted in connection with a suspected robbery, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison.

The vehicle instead continued west on Roscoe, prompting police to pursue.

The suspect vehicle ran a red light at Lindley Avenue — about half a mile down the road — and crashed into another vehicle that was heading south on Lindley, Madison said.

The driver of that second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The two occupants of the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot. The man suspected of driving that car was later apprehended, but his passenger had not been found as of Thursday morning.

Identities of the deceased, the man arrested and the outstanding suspect were not immediately available.

A loaded rifle was found in the suspect vehicle, according to Madison.

Madison said he could not identify the make or model of the vehicles involved, but video footage from the scene showed a dark-colored sedan and SUV, both heavily damaged.

California
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

