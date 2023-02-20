Advertisement
Firefighters battle flames at Compton high school

Firefighters battle a large blaze at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton late Monday night.
By Deborah NetburnStaff Writer 
Firefighters were battling a large blaze at Manuel Dominguez High School late Monday night.

Helicopter footage from local TV stations showed numerous fire engines and firefighters battling flames at the school, which is located at 15301 S. San Jose Ave.

Neither the Compton nor the Los Angeles County fire departments could be reached for comment.

The fire began around 7 p.m. and continued to burn for more than three hours.

