Interstate 15 closed on the way to Las Vegas amid icy conditions as high winds kick in

A six-mile stretch of Interstate 15 near California’s border with Nevada remained shut in both directions Wednesday because of icy road conditions as the beginning of a massive winter weather storm moved into the region.

Officials made the emergency road closure just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after “weather reduced roadway visibility,” the California Department of Transportation said.

The interstate is closed from near Nipton Road in Mountain Pass to the Nevada border.

Officials are warning that winter weather could impact travel across Southern California through Sunday, with several feet of snow expected in the region’s mountains — enough for the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office to issue what appears to be its first blizzard warning on record for many of the area’s highest elevations.

The storm brought extreme winds and dangerous surf conditions late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with gusts recorded up to 80 mph just off Southern California’s coast, according to the National Weather Service. In Avalon on Santa Catalina Island, the fastest gust reached 86 mph Tuesday evening, while many of Southern California’s mountains and coasts saw winds around 50 to 60 mph.

All trips on the Catalina Express ferry were canceled Wednesday because of weather.

High winds across the state caused significant power outages beginning Tuesday night, mostly in Northern California and the Central Coast. Officials with Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said Wednesday morning that more than than 187,000 customers have had power restored, but more than 90,000 remain without, mostly in San Mateo County, as well as Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties.

“We are mobilizing additional resources into these counties this morning,” said Angie Gibson, PG&E’s vice president for emergency preparedness and response.