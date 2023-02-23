‘A very rare event’: Photos show snow below the Hollywood sign

Jeff Zarrinnam was born in Hollywood and lives within a mile of the iconic sign.

For the first time in his life, the 59-year-old chairman of the Hollywood Sign Trust was able Thursday to make a snowball near the world-renowned landmark.

“I’ve seen everything,” he said, but “it was quite a surprise this morning” to find snow outside his house.

The rare weather phenomenon is due to a “highly dynamic” weather system that is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and potential flooding to areas in and around Los Angeles.

Snow near the Hollywood sign is “a very rare event,” said Jeff Zarrinnam, so he was excited to capture it. (Jeff Zarrinnam / Hollywood Sign Trust)

Zarrinnam snapped a photo of a snowball with the sign in the background. “It’s a very rare event,” he said, so he was excited to capture it.

Though he hadn’t been to the sign to confirm, he guessed that snow had fallen around the landmark in the hills above his house.

“If I’m below it, then of course there was snow up there as well,” Zarrinnam said.

“You have to be quick” to get a photo, he said, because the snow quickly melted in the sun.

The sign sits at an elevation of 1,578 feet, just above the 1,500-foot line at which the National Weather Service expected to see snow during the storm bringing frigid temperatures to Southern California.