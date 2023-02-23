Kern County leader named California Community College chancellor at system’s pivotal time

Sonya Christian, head of the Kern Community College District in the Central Valley, has been named chancellor of the state’s 116-community college system, officials announced Thursday, taking over as campuses are reeling from enrollment plunges and are challenged to find ways to serve students facing barriers to higher education.

Christian — praised for her work to close achievement and equity gaps — will be the first woman and first person of South Asian descent to hold the post.

“We continue to face many challenges, but I truly believe our greatest challenges enable us to do our greatest work,” Christian said in a statement. “We are called to design the most vibrant, resilient, and effective learning environment ever.”

Advertisement

She was appointed to the position after a nationwide search that began in July and will take over on June 1.

“The California Community Colleges proudly serves as the first for millions of Californians — first-generation students, first post-secondary institution attended, and we are pleased to continue that tradition with our first woman to lead the system as permanent chancellor,” said Amy Costa, president of the California Community Colleges Board of Governors.

California California community college enrollment plummets to 30-year low Community college enrollment is at its lowest level in 30 years as educators scramble to meet the needs of a new generation of students who may be questioning the value of higher education.

Between fall 2019 and fall 2022, enrollment in California community colleges tumbled to 1.4 million students — a decline of nearly 300,000 students, according to state data. The historic drops reflect a student body grappling with rising costs and the state’s affordable housing crisis, forcing many to prioritize work and family caretaking responsibilities over attending class.

Nearly 70% of California’s community college students are considered low-income. Forty-seven percent of students are Hispanic, 24% are white, 11% are Asian and 5% are Black, according to state data.

Christian, who has served as community college chancellor in Kern County since July 2021, started as a math professor at Bakersfield College in 1991. She later became division chair before moving to Oregon to become an administrator at Lane Community College.

She returned to Kern County in 2013 when she became president at Bakersfield College, according to the district.

In the Kern Community College District, Christian is credited with spearheading a statewide coalition in 2015 that raised philanthropic money for what led to the development of Guided Pathways, an effort to redesign community college education to better support students.

Under her leadership, the district also developed the California Renewable Energy Laboratory, a direct air capture hub, which extracts carbon from the air to reduce emissions that contribute to the climate crisis.

She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Kerala in Kerala, India, and earned her master’s degree in applied mathematics from USC and her doctorate from UCLA.

Michele Siqueiros, president of the Campaign for College Opportunity, a nonprofit that advocates for policies that improve education equity, said Christian is dedicated to addressing education gaps that disproportionately hurt students from minoritized backgrounds, especially Black and Latino students.

Siqueiros said Kern County is a leader in awarding associate’s degrees for transfer, which guarantees students admission to Cal State University. She credits Christian, who also serves on the board for the Campaign for College Opportunity, for working closely with faculty who were skeptical of a state law passed in 2017 that sought to eliminate remedial classes.

“She’s not afraid to talk to those that are not in agreement with her position,” Siqueiros said. “And she’s been unafraid to be out front, pushing for unpopular change in service of students.”