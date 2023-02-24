These are the California roads and freeways closed due to winter storm
As a winter storm continued to lash California on Friday, several major freeways and roads were closed by the weather, including portions of Interstate 5.
The weather system, which is expected to continue through Saturday, has created dangerous driving conditions for residents in mountainous regions.
These are the roads and freeways in Southern California that have closed due to the storm:
- Interstate 5 was closed in both directions Friday morning through the Tejon Pass, according to the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans. Officials advised that drivers use U.S. 101 instead.
- Highway 138 by Palmdale between Highway 14 and the 5 was temporarily closed due to snow falling at low elevations.
- Highway 2, the Angeles Crest Highway, is closed from 3.3 miles east of Newcomb’s Ranch to Big Pines Highway, west of Wrightwood. Snow chains are required from the gate in La Cañada Flintridge and in Wrightwood.
- Highway 33 was closed from north of Matilija Hot Springs Road to Lockwood Valley Road, north of Ojai, in Ventura County.
- Highway 58 was shut down in both directions over Tehachapi Pass from Towerline Road east of Bakersfield to Exit 165 north of Mojave.
A storm continued to pound California with snow and rain, shutting down freeways, including the 5 through the Grapevine, as blizzard warnings took effect.
Major freeways were also shut down in Northern California due to the onslaught of rain and snow:
- Highway 17 was closed at Granite Creek Road and Bear Creek Road in Santa Cruz County due to downed trees. Caltrans advised drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
- Highway 29 between Tubbs Lane in Calistoga and near the Napa/Lake county line was closed.
- Highway 128 west of Winters in Yolo County was closed due to snow. Traffic was being diverted to Pleasants Valley Road.
- Highway 20 was shut down between E Street in Williams and the Lake County line.
- To the south, Highway 16 was closed from the junction with Highway 20 south to Rumsey.
- Highway 32 was shut down from 11 miles east of Forest Ranch at Humboldt Road in Butte County to the Highway 36 junction in Tehama County.
- Highway 80 was closed in both directions from Colfax to the Nevada state line.
- Highway 49 was closed in both directions from Downieville to Sattley, in Sierra County.
- Highway 89 was shut down from Eagle Lake Campground to Bliss State Park, in El Dorado County.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.