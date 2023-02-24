These are the California roads and freeways closed due to winter storm

As a winter storm continued to lash California on Friday, several major freeways and roads were closed by the weather, including portions of Interstate 5.

The weather system, which is expected to continue through Saturday, has created dangerous driving conditions for residents in mountainous regions.

These are the roads and freeways in Southern California that have closed due to the storm:



Interstate 5 was closed in both directions Friday morning through the Tejon Pass, according to the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans. Officials advised that drivers use U.S. 101 instead.

Highway 138 by Palmdale between Highway 14 and the 5 was temporarily closed due to snow falling at low elevations.

Highway 2, the Angeles Crest Highway, is closed from 3.3 miles east of Newcomb’s Ranch to Big Pines Highway, west of Wrightwood. Snow chains are required from the gate in La Cañada Flintridge and in Wrightwood.

Highway 33 was closed from north of Matilija Hot Springs Road to Lockwood Valley Road, north of Ojai, in Ventura County.

Highway 58 was shut down in both directions over Tehachapi Pass from Towerline Road east of Bakersfield to Exit 165 north of Mojave.

Major freeways were also shut down in Northern California due to the onslaught of rain and snow:

