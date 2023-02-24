Advertisement
California

L.A. man charged with hacking Instagram influencer accounts for money, strip teases, feds say

Logos of the Instagram social media app
A Los Angeles man was arrested and charged on suspicion of hacking into Instagram accounts belonging to female influencers, federal prosecutors said.
(NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Share

A Los Angeles man has been arrested and charged on suspicion of hacking into Instagram accounts belonging to female influencers in an effort to extort money and engage in sexual video chats during a nearly four-year period, federal prosecutors said.

Amir Hossein Golshan, 24, was charged Thursday with two counts of wire fraud, one count of unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information, one count of accessing a computer to defraud and obtain value, one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of threatening to damage a protected computer, prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California said in a statement.

The indictment says Golshan would use “SIM swapping,” a technique by which a cellphone number associated with one SIM card is fraudulently reassigned to a different SIM card, to send the influencers’ Instagram password reset codes to a phone in his possession. Once logged into the accounts of his alleged targets, Golshan would impersonate them and ask their friends for money, collecting $15,000 from friends of one account.

Advertisement

FILE - Mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

California

California lawmakers take aim at social media role in youth fentanyl use and sex trafficking

New bills would hold social media companies liable for promoting the sale of fentanyl to youth and facilitating commercial sexual exploitation of minors.

In other instances, he “extorted the victims for money and sexually explicit chats to return the victims’ social media accounts,” according to the indictment.

Golshan allegedly demanded a $5,000 payment from one victim and told her that she would regain control of her Instagram account “if she initiated a video call and stripped for him.”

He also allegedly charged other victims hundreds of dollars for “verified badges, knowing that he could not provide the verified badges he purported to sell,” the indictment claims.

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2013, file photo, hands type on a computer keyboard in Los Angeles. News that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's rarely used Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest accounts were briefly compromised should serve as a reminder that we’re all susceptible to hacking. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Business

How to avoid getting tricked by the ‘You’re hired’ scams

With job scams on the rise, it’s important to make sure the position you’re applying for on sites like LinkedIn and Indeed is legitimate. Here are tips for spotting a scam.

If convicted, Golshan’s maximum sentence would be 20 years in federal prison for each of the two counts of wire fraud against him. The other four charges carry additional shorter sentences.

At his arraignment hearing Friday in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, Golshan pleaded not guilty, said Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office. His trial date was scheduled for April 18.

CaliforniaTechnology and the Internet
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement