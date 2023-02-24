All hiking trails and many L.A. County parks are closed due to storm

Incoming rainstorms have forced the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department to close multiple parks, sanctuaries and all hiking trails on Friday and Saturday.

Several California ski resorts halted lifts Thursday due to strong winds, low visibility, freezing temperatures and extremely dangerous road conditions. Damage from a series of storms over the past few weeks has already prompted road closures in national forests in Southern California.

In L.A. County, outdoor court games, planning meetings and Black History Month events for parks in the northern part of the county were canceled, the Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday.

All Black History Month activities planned for this week will be rescheduled to next Friday and Saturday, but Black History Month activities planned for parks in the eastern and southern parts of the county will proceed as scheduled, according to Parks and Recreation spokesperson Mercedes Santoro.

The Blackwell Arena in Whittier, the 72nd Street Equestrian Center in Long Beach and the Walnut staging area are all closed. The youth fishing derby on Saturday at La Mirada Community Regional Park has been canceled, according to county officials.

The following parks are closed Friday and Saturday:



Charter Oak Park in Covina

Acton Park

Altadena Triangle Park

Apollo Community Regional Park in Downey

Castaic Regional Sports Complex

Crescenta Valley Community Regional Park

Charles S. Farnsworth Park in Altadena

Del Valle Park

Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch

Dexter Park in Kagel Canyon

George Lane Park in Quartz Hills

El Cariso Community Regional Park

Everett Martin Park in Littlerock

Loma Alta Park in Altadena

Pickens Canyon Park

Pico Canyon Park

Pearblossom County Park

Jackie Robinson Park in Pasadena

Stephen Sorensen Park in Palmdale

Hasley Canyon Park

Jake Kuredjian Park

Two Strike Park in La Crescenta-Montrose

Val Verde Community Regional Park

Veterans Memorial Community Regional Park

Charles White Park in Altadena

The following sanctuaries and nature centers are also closed:



Acton Wash Wildlife Sanctuary

Alpine Butte Wildlife Sanctuary

Big Rock Wash Wildlife Sanctuary in Palmdale

Blalock Wildlife Sanctuary in Llano

George R. Bones Wildlife Sanctuary

Bosque Del Rio Hondo

Butte Valley Wildflower in Lancaster

Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area and Nature Center in Pearblossom

Eaton Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center

Deane Dana Friendship Natural Area and Nature Center

Carl O. Gerhardy Wildlife Sanctuary

Jackrabbit Flats Wildlife Sanctuary

Longview Wildlife Sanctuary

Mescal Wildlife Sanctuary

Neenach Habitat Preserve

Theodore Payne Wildlife Sanctuary

Phacelia Wildflower Sanctuary

Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center

San Dimas Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center

Stoneview Nature Center in Culver City

Tameobit Wildlife Sanctuary

Tujunga Ponds Wildlife Sanctuary in Sunland

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center

Whittier Narrows Natural Area and Nature Center

The following recreation areas are also closed: