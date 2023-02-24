All hiking trails and many L.A. County parks are closed due to storm
Incoming rainstorms have forced the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department to close multiple parks, sanctuaries and all hiking trails on Friday and Saturday.
Several California ski resorts halted lifts Thursday due to strong winds, low visibility, freezing temperatures and extremely dangerous road conditions. Damage from a series of storms over the past few weeks has already prompted road closures in national forests in Southern California.
In L.A. County, outdoor court games, planning meetings and Black History Month events for parks in the northern part of the county were canceled, the Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday.
A storm continued to pound California with snow and rain, shutting down freeways, including the 5 through the Grapevine, as blizzard warnings took effect.
All Black History Month activities planned for this week will be rescheduled to next Friday and Saturday, but Black History Month activities planned for parks in the eastern and southern parts of the county will proceed as scheduled, according to Parks and Recreation spokesperson Mercedes Santoro.
The Blackwell Arena in Whittier, the 72nd Street Equestrian Center in Long Beach and the Walnut staging area are all closed. The youth fishing derby on Saturday at La Mirada Community Regional Park has been canceled, according to county officials.
The following parks are closed Friday and Saturday:
- Charter Oak Park in Covina
- Acton Park
- Altadena Triangle Park
- Apollo Community Regional Park in Downey
- Castaic Regional Sports Complex
- Crescenta Valley Community Regional Park
- Charles S. Farnsworth Park in Altadena
- Del Valle Park
- Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch
- Dexter Park in Kagel Canyon
- George Lane Park in Quartz Hills
- El Cariso Community Regional Park
- Everett Martin Park in Littlerock
- Loma Alta Park in Altadena
- Pickens Canyon Park
- Pico Canyon Park
- Pearblossom County Park
- Jackie Robinson Park in Pasadena
- Stephen Sorensen Park in Palmdale
- Hasley Canyon Park
- Jake Kuredjian Park
- Two Strike Park in La Crescenta-Montrose
- Val Verde Community Regional Park
- Veterans Memorial Community Regional Park
- Charles White Park in Altadena
As a winter storm continued to lash California on Friday, several major freeways and roads were shut down by the weather, including portions of Interstate 5.
The following sanctuaries and nature centers are also closed:
- Acton Wash Wildlife Sanctuary
- Alpine Butte Wildlife Sanctuary
- Big Rock Wash Wildlife Sanctuary in Palmdale
- Blalock Wildlife Sanctuary in Llano
- George R. Bones Wildlife Sanctuary
- Bosque Del Rio Hondo
- Butte Valley Wildflower in Lancaster
- Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area and Nature Center in Pearblossom
- Eaton Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center
- Deane Dana Friendship Natural Area and Nature Center
- Carl O. Gerhardy Wildlife Sanctuary
- Jackrabbit Flats Wildlife Sanctuary
- Longview Wildlife Sanctuary
- Mescal Wildlife Sanctuary
- Neenach Habitat Preserve
- Theodore Payne Wildlife Sanctuary
- Phacelia Wildflower Sanctuary
- Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center
- San Dimas Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center
- Stoneview Nature Center in Culver City
- Tameobit Wildlife Sanctuary
- Tujunga Ponds Wildlife Sanctuary in Sunland
- Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center
- Whittier Narrows Natural Area and Nature Center
The following recreation areas are also closed:
- Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park
- Blackwill Equestrian Park
- William S. Hart Regional Park
- Marshall Canyon Regional Park and Nursery
- Kenneth Hahn Regional Park
- Santa Fe Dam Recreational Area
- Peter F. Schabarum Regional Park
- Whittier Narrows Recreational Area
