Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 6 election to replace Nury Martinez

Marisa Alcaraz, 38, pitches herself as an advocate for working families and is deputy chief of staff and environmental policy director to L.A. Councilmember Curren Price. She’s worked on several antipoverty programs, including one that gave “hero pay” to grocery store employees who worked during the pandemic. She grew up in Lake Balboa and is a single mom.

Rose Grigoryan, 37, emigrated from Armenia a decade ago. A North Hollywood resident, she started a marketing company and is a former journalist at the Armenian TV station ARTN-SHANT. She has also helped educate the Armenian community about mental health issues. Her voter registration says “no party preference,” and she described herself has having liberal views.

Isaac Kim, 34, said he wants to redefine the role of a City Council member to be less political and more of a “good and helpful neighbor.” A Van Nuys resident, he is active in in his church and regularly volunteers to help homeless people. Kim said his parents, who were born in Korea, inspired him to start a men’s hair and skin care company.

Imelda Padilla, 35, is a longtime community organizer who has worked on raising the minimum wage, the environment, and women’s economic and health issues. Her background includes working for the Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy and Pacoima Beautiful. Padilla was raised in Sun Valley and lives in the home she grew up in, she said.

Marco Santana, 32, touts the community work that he’s done in his professional career, which includes helping create a shelter for homeless women and doing healthcare outreach. He’s worked for former state Sen. Bob Hertzberg and Rep. Tony Cardenas. At L.A. Family Housing, he leads a department that places families and individuals into housing. Santana, who lives in Van Nuys, has talked about the housing insecurity his family faced when he was growing up.

Antoinette Scully, 38, has a background in racial justice. She is a national organizer at the Unitarian Universalist Women’s Federation. She’s also worked as a field caseworker and housing coordinator at NoHo Home Alliance. She founded the Valley Justice Coalition/Collective, which has led food distribution drives, fought for environment justice, and protested against transphobia. Scully lives in Van Nuys.

Douglas Sierra, 37, touts his background in business and education. Until recently, Sierra worked at management consulting firm Monitor Deloitte, he said. He also was an educational services coordinator at A Place Called Home in South L.A., according to his resume. He grew up in Sun Valley. At points in his life, he and his family have struggled with financial insecurity, which has pushed him to succeed, he said.