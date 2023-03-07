Advertisement
Amid talk of SoCalGas rate hikes, groups urge L.A. city attorney to investigate utility

Above-ground storage tanks at the Southern California Gas Co.
Above-ground storage tanks at the Southern California Gas Co. Honor Rancho underground natural gas storage facility in Santa Clarita in 2022.
(Bing Guan / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
On the same day that a Southern California Gas Co. executive took heat from frustrated customers and advocacy groups over a proposed $4.9-billion rate hike, a coalition of community groups pressed the Los Angeles city attorney to investigate the utility over “potential price gouging and market manipulation.”

Twenty groups, consisting of social, environmental, health and utility justice organizations, wrote a letter to City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto on Monday to express their grave concern that “SoCalGas facilitated a price gouging effort to enrich their parent company, Sempra Energy.”

The letter highlights findings from the California Public Utilities Commission that while gas prices increased about 30% between January 2022 and January 2023 for customers of Pacific Gas & Electric, they more than doubled for customers of San Diego Gas & Electric and nearly tripled for those relying on SoCalGas during the same period.

A recent filing showed that Sempra, the parent company of SoCalGas and SDG&E, made $2.9 billion in profit in 2022. At the end of 2021, the most recent year for which data were available, the top three executives at Sempra had accrued about $100 million in compensation.

SoCalGas did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Feldstein Soto, sworn in as city attorney in December, is legal counsel to the mayor, City Council and city departments, advising them on what they can and can’t do. Her office handles lawsuits filed for and against the city, which could include a lawsuit against SoCalGas on the city’s behalf if it decided to pursue it.

Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in February, outlining similar concerns with wholesale natural gas prices in California and other Western states.

The governor asked FERC to “focus its investigatory resources on assessing whether market manipulation, anticompetitive behavior or other anomalous activities are driving these ongoing elevated prices in the Western gas markets.”

Ivor Pine, a spokesman for the city attorney’s office, said they have received the letter and are reviewing it.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

