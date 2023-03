The skies have finally cleared (for now) in the Eastern Sierra, and Mammoth Mountain is working on snow removal and avalanche control.

Mammoth Mountain has received 524 inches of snow at Main Lodge this season and 673 inches at the summit.

This year is Mammoth’s second-deepest snowfall in 10 years.

A thrill seeker goes kite snowboarding in Mammoth Mountain on Monday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A home is buried along McGee Creek Road south of Mammoth Lakes. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

David Frazier walks across Davison Road after a day of skiing at Mammoth Mountain. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

The Sierra Nevada mountains around Mammoth Lakes are blanketed with snow, and more is on the way. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Icicles frame a porch being inspected on Davison Road in Mammoth Lakes. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Eliazar Raya blows snow from his walkway along McGee Creek Road south of Mammoth Lakes. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A wall of snow dwarfs a car near the Mammoth Mountain ski resort as a coyote crosses Minaret Road. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)