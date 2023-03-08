Pride flag to fly on L.A. County buildings this June following unanimous vote

A month after the Huntington Beach City Council voted to stop flying a rainbow flag from its City Hall, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has taken the opposite stance.

The five-member board voted unanimously Tuesday to fly the Progress Pride flag at county offices daily this June in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Lindsey Horvath, supervisor for District 3, said the “deliberate exclusion of the flag” by local cities — presumably referring to Huntington Beach — was “disturbing and troubling” to the community.

“As the LGBTQ+ community is under attack,” Horvath said in a tweet, “LA will stand loudly & proudly in support of our community. Period.”

The motion was co-authored by Horvath and board chair Janice Hahn.

Referencing anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-trans bills passing “at an alarming rate” nationally, Hahn said: “In the largest county in the nation, LGBTQ+ residents have the unwavering support of their government.”

Hahn paid homage to former San Francisco County Supervisor Harvey Milk, who was California’s first openly gay man to be elected to public office and who commissioned the first Pride flag in the 1970s.

The updated Progress Pride flag, designed in 2018 by Daniel Quasar, adds more colors to the rainbow. Five new colors, featured in a chevron on the left side of the flag, represent LGBTQ+ people of color and the trans community, Hahn said.