Advertisement
California

18 arrested after allegedly trying to contact minors online for sex in Northern California

Man in suit and tie speaks
California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta speaks during a press conference in 2022.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Share

Eighteen people were arrested in an undercover operation after they allegedly attempted to contact minors online for sex and other related crimes in Sacramento County, law enforcement officials announced Friday.

During the investigation called Operation Secret Admirer, the suspects were in contact with undercover officers who posed as children as young as 13, according to authorities. The operation was conducted between mid-February and March 1.

“These are very bad people we got off the streets,” Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper said during a press conference posted on Facebook. “There’s a whole lot more out there.”

Advertisement

The operation was conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and investigators from the California Department of Justice, along with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and multiple law enforcement agencies in Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and San Joaquin counties.

“Today’s announcement makes it clear that child sexual abuse will not be tolerated,” California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said in a statement. “I have a simple message for all those who target children for sex online: If you go after children in California, we’ll go after you.”

Jacqueline Ma

California

California ‘Teacher of the Year’ hit with 14 charges in child sexual abuse case

The educator is now being held at a women’s detention facility without bail.

The suspects arrested during the operation sent undercover agents explicit photos and messages with explicit language. Many of the arrests included individuals who allegedly attempted to meet the undercover agents, thinking they were underage children, authorities said.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Gayman, commander of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, said the suspects during the investigation were repeatedly told they were speaking to a minor.

“That’s even continuously referenced in other things like them being in school or doing homework,” Gayman said.

The investigation was initially planned for three days, but it expanded as law enforcement sought suspects who contacted undercover officers.

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 15: Dr. Bruce Hensel speaks at the Entertainment Industry Foundation Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel on February 15, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

California

Former NBC personality sentenced to probation for asking child for naked pictures

Dr. Bruce Hensel, once NBC’s chief on-air medical correspondent, pleads no contest to charges that he solicited nude pictures from a 9-year-old girl.

Some of the suspects were also in contact with multiple undercover officers during the weeks-long operation, Gayman said.

“That tells us right there that these folks are out there looking for children,” he said. “We do anticipate that these suspects have contacted other minors out in the community.”

Online grooming and enticement of underage victims can be found in multiple online platforms, including social media, messaging apps and games, according to the state attorney general’s office.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four girls and one in 13 boys in the United States experience sexual abuse.

San Diego, CA - February 21: David Nisleit, Chief of the San Diego Police Department, and members of the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force speak during a press conference at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 in San Diego, CA. The operation known as Operation Better Pathways resulted in the arrests of 48 individuals and rescuing of eight youth under the age of 18 years old. (Ana Ramirez / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

California

Investigation targeted sites where sex customers lined up like at a ‘fast-food drive-through’

During Operation Better Pathways, 16 people were identified as suspected victims of trafficking, including eight children ages 13 to 17.

California
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement