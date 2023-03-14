These streets are closed for President Biden’s visit to site of Monterey Park mass shooting

Several streets are closed Tuesday during President Biden’s visit to Monterey Park — the site of a mass shooting in January that claimed the lives of 11 people.

Between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., all streets around Barnes Park will be closed, including Garfield Avenue, Newmark Avenue, Ramonda Avenue, Harding Avenue, McPherrin Avenue, Park Avenue, Huntington Avenue and Roselyn Place, according to a city news release.

There will be limited pedestrian and vehicle traffic allowed throughout the day. All vehicles parked in restricted streets will be towed. There are no plans for public viewing or assembly, and people have been advised to avoid the area.

Monterey Park City Hall and the library will be closed Tuesday. Spirit Bus routes 1 and 2 will also be out of service.

Biden will make a stop Tuesday at a primarily Asian enclave where a gunman shot and killed 11 people at a dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration on Jan. 21.

Biden is expected to speak about his efforts to curb gun violence, including a bipartisan gun safety bill that was signed into law in June. The measure strengthened background checks for 18- to 21-year-old gun buyers and bolstered a law barring domestic abusers from buying guns.

Biden met last month in Washington, D.C., with Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old who pried the gun from the shooter’s hands when he entered Tsay’s Alhambra dance studio.