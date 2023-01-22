Advertisement
California

Police respond to reports of multiple people shot in Monterey Park

By Richard Winton
Jeong Park
Police were responding to reports of a shooting that left multiple causalities in Monterey Park on Saturday night, according to a law enforcement source.

Few details were available, including the number of people hit. The shooting took place sometime after 10 p.m. around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration that had taken place earlier in the evening.

Video on social media showed police and fire units swarming an area on Garvey Avenue and treating victims.

Injured people were taken to multiple hospitals in the area.

This is breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Jeong Park

Jeong Park is an Asian American communities reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he was an economic mobility reporter for the Sacramento Bee, covering how California policies affect the lives of workers. He also covered cities and communities for the Orange County Register. Park considers both Seoul, where he was born, and Southern California, where he grew up, as his home. He graduated from UCLA. He welcomes recommendations for good hikes, food and K-Pop songs.

