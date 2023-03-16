American woman believed kidnapped in Mexico, FBI offers reward

The FBI suspects a 63-year-old American was kidnapped from her home in Mexico earlier this year and is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to her location.

Maria del Carmen Lopez was abducted from her home in Pueblo Nuevo in the state of Colima on Feb. 9, according to the FBI’s Los Angeles office.

Lopez is 5 feet 2 and 160 pounds with blond hair, brown eyes and permanently tattooed eyeliner, the FBI said.

Anyone with information about her location can contact the FBI or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. The FBI field office in L.A. can be reached at (310) 477-6565. Information can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.