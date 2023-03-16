Advertisement
California

American woman believed kidnapped in Mexico, FBI offers reward

Portrait of a blonde woman
The FBI believes Maria del Carmen Lopez, an American citizen, was kidnapped from her home in Pueblo Nuevo in the Mexican state of Colima on Feb. 9.
(FBI)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

The FBI suspects a 63-year-old American was kidnapped from her home in Mexico earlier this year and is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to her location.

Maria del Carmen Lopez was abducted from her home in Pueblo Nuevo in the state of Colima on Feb. 9, according to the FBI’s Los Angeles office.

Lopez is 5 feet 2 and 160 pounds with blond hair, brown eyes and permanently tattooed eyeliner, the FBI said.

A Red Cross worker closes the door of an ambulance carrying two Americans found alive after their abduction in Mexico last week, in Matamoros, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Two of four Americans whose abduction in Mexico was captured in a video that showed them caught in a cartel shootout have been found dead, officials said Tuesday. The two surviving Americans were taken to the border near Brownsville, Texas, in a convoy of Mexican ambulances and SUVs. (AP Photo)

World & Nation

2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico; 2 others rescued and returned to the U.S.

Mexico kidnapping: Two Americans are killed and two are rescued after being caught in crossfire in a violent border city. It has sparked international tension.
Advertisement

Anyone with information about her location can contact the FBI or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. The FBI field office in L.A. can be reached at (310) 477-6565. Information can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

CaliforniaWorld & NationMexico & the Americas
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement