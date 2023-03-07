2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, and 2 others are still alive, official says

Two U.S. citizens missing since their violent abduction last week in the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros have been found dead, and two others are alive, the governor of Tamaulipas state said Tuesday.

Gov. Américo Villarreal said that one of the surviving U.S. citizens was wounded and the other was not.

The FBI had reported Sunday that it was searching with Mexican authorities for the missing Americans, who were kidnapped Friday. A relative of one of the Americans said Monday that the four had traveled together from South Carolina so that one of them could get a tummy tuck from a Matamoros doctor.

Advertisement

Shortly after entering Mexico on Friday, they were caught in the crossfire of rival cartel groups. A video showed them being loaded into the back of a pickup truck by gunmen.

Villarreal confirmed the deaths by phone during a morning news conference by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, saying details about the four abducted Americans had been confirmed by prosecutors.

“Of the four, two of them are dead, one person is wounded and the other is alive,” Villarreal said, adding that ambulances and other authorities were on their way to give the survivors support.

The governor did not share any additional details about where or how they were found. He was expected to share more information at his own daily news conference scheduled for later Tuesday.

The U.S. citizens were found in a rural area east of Matamoros called Ejido Longoreño, on the way to the local beach known as Playa Bagdad, according to a state official who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the case. Word of the abductees’ location came to authorities before dawn Tuesday.

Mexican officials said a Mexican woman also died in Friday’s crossfire.

The incident illustrates the terror that has prevailed for years in Matamoros, a city dominated by factions of the powerful Gulf drug cartel that often fight among themselves. Amid the violence, thousands of Mexicans have disappeared in Tamaulipas state alone.