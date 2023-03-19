Advertisement
California

L.A. Marathon 2023: Thousands hit the streets for the 38th annual trek from downtown to Century City

Runners pass a red statue of a man with a camera on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills during the 2021 L.A. Marathon.
Runners pass a red statue of a camera man on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills during the 2021 L.A. Marathon.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Jeong Park
Andrew J. CampaAndrew Khouri
Share

Undeterred by cloudy skies and cool temperatures, more than 20,000 participants took to the streets early Sunday as part of the 38th annual Los Angeles Marathon.

The marathon kicked off at Dodger Stadium, with wheelchair participants starting at 6:30 a.m., followed by elite female runners at 6:45 a.m., elite men at 6:55 a.m. and the full field at 7 a.m.

“This is so exciting,” said Mayor Karen Bass, who was on hand for the kickoff of the marathon. “This is an international event. Everybody coming together to celebrate Los Angeles.”

Advertisement

The 26.2-mile course spans some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods, including Chinatown, Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Century City. The majority of the route includes large sections of Sunset, Hollywood and Santa Monica boulevards.

Most participants in the marathon — which draws people from around the world — were expected to take three to five hours to complete the course. But the elite runners typically finish the race in a little more than two hours.

The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The race will be televised by KTLA-TV Channel 5 and streamed live on the L.A. Marathon’s Facebook page.

The trek toward the coast will mean dozens of street closures along the way. Much of downtown and Century City will be effectively closed off to vehicles for the race. In addition, several freeway ramps on the northbound lanes of the 110, the 101 and the southbound 405 freeways will be closed.

Streets will be reopened as runners stream through the area toward the finish line. For example, streets around downtown should be reopened by 10 a.m. and in Hollywood, by noon. Near the finish line in Century City, portions of Santa Monica Boulevard, Century Park East and Avenue of the Stars will remain closed until 8 p.m.

Started in 1986, the Los Angeles Marathon had been a race from downtown to the coast in Santa Monica, but in 2021 organizers unveiled a new “Stadium to the Stars” course, with runners turning around before reaching Santa Monica and heading back toward Santa Monica Boulevard in Century City instead.

A cash price of $6,000 is offered to the winner of the men‘s and women’s races. A prize of $2,500 is also given to the winner of the wheelchair division.

Last year, John Korir of Kenya won the men’s division in 2:09:07. Devline Meringor of Kenya won the women’s division in 2:25:03.

California
Jeong Park

Jeong Park is an Asian American communities reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he was an economic mobility reporter for the Sacramento Bee, covering how California policies affect the lives of workers. He also covered cities and communities for the Orange County Register. Park considers both Seoul, where he was born, and Southern California, where he grew up, as his home. He graduated from UCLA. He welcomes recommendations for good hikes, food and K-Pop songs.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers the housing market for the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times he wrote about commercial real estate for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in history.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement