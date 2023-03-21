Man who was on life support after violent confrontation with Montclair police has died

Antonio Ibanez, who was on life support after a violent confrontation with the Montclair Police Department on March 5, died Wednesday at Montclair Hospital Medical Center.

A 42-year-old man who had been declared brain-dead days after a violent confrontation with Montclair Police Department officers earlier this month has died, according to the family’s attorney.

Antonio Ibanez was on life support after officers allegedly used a Taser and batons to detain him on March 5. Humberto Guizar, an attorney hired by Ibanez’s family, said Ibanez died Wednesday at Montclair Hospital Medical Center.

A claim seeking damages for Ibanez’s death was filed with the city the following day, Guizar said.

Montclair police officers responded to the 4100 block of Mission Boulevard after receiving a call from a woman about a man armed with an object who was threatening her. The woman, who rented a room out to Ibanez in her home, was in her vehicle with her children when police arrived.

Officers contacted the suspect in a bedroom and used force to detain him, police said in a statement. Medical aid was requested shortly afterward by officers after the suspect “began to exhibit symptoms of a medical emergency,” according to police.

But Ibanez’s family and its attorney have questioned the police account of what happened. Guizar said attorneys have interviewed the woman who called the police, and she informed them Ibanez was not armed.

Guizar also questioned why police have not released additional details and information about the incident, including body-camera footage. He called on city officials to release the footage.

Family members have received little to no information regarding the incident, Guizar said.

Montclair police said it handed over the investigation to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.