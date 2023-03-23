Latest storm moving out of Southern California, leaving a mostly dry and sunny weekend

Rain is leaving the area by Thursday evening, leaving a dry weekend in Southern California. Here, a person luges on a skateboard at sunset amid warm weather at Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach on Feb. 6, 2021.

After two days of near-constant rain, the latest storm to drench Southern California is expected to exit the region Thursday evening, leaving the weekend dry and mostly sunny.

Cloudy skies and some precipitation are expected to linger across the region on Thursday, bringing scattered showers and possibly some snowfall in mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will range from the mid-40s to the lower 60s.

Over the last two days, the Los Angeles region recorded 1.76 inches of rain, while the greater Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena area received 1.44 inches and Oxnard recorded 2.26 inches of rain.

Most of Southern California is expected to remain rain-free beginning Friday until at least Tuesday, when there is a 20% chance of rain in some areas in the afternoon, increasing to 40% in the evening, forecasters said. A quarter of an inch to a half-inch of rain could fall in Los Angeels and Ventura counties.

As the most recent storm moved east Thursday, it had the potential to drop a tenth of an inch of rain on Ventura and Los Angeles County mountains, according to the weather service. Forecasters are also saying an inch of snow is possible for the Grapevine.

Strong winds are expected along the Central Coast and at higher elevations, with a wind advisory in effect in the mountains and the Antelope Valley until Friday, according to the weather service.

The latest storm delivered a devastating blow to the Central Valley, with massive flooding prompting thousands to evacuate the area, officials said. Hundreds of homes and other structures have either been damaged or destroyed.

In Monterey County on Wednesday, officials said they were hoping to allow Pajaro residents and business owners back into the flooded community to inspect their homes and shops. A levee near the town was breached during an intense storm on March 10.

