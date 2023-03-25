Photos: Now that the sun is out, time to enjoy the gift Mother Nature provided

Officials at Big Bear Mountain Resort, half-buried under the heaviest snowfall there in more than 20 years, said they would be extending their season through April 30.

The resort, which includes the Bear Mountain and Snow Summit skiing and boarding areas, has 75 to 100 inches of snow on the ground, having recorded 210 inches so far this season.

A snowboarder glides down the slopes on a sunny morning on Saturday at Big Bear Mountain Resort. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Keen Tanaka, 3, plays in the snow at Big Bear Mountain Resort. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Snow along the sides of Highway 18 on Saturday on the way to Big Bear, Calif. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Emily Stevenson, left, Courtney Korven and Desiree Hernandez enjoy a break from the mountain on Saturday at Big Bear Mountain Resort. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Skiers and snowboarders ascend Big Bear Mountain Resort on Saturday. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Ashlyn Dahl-Hansen, 7, of San Diego, plays in the snow on a neighborhood street during a weekend trip to Big Bear. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Susan Northrop and Burr Northrop eat ice cream while strolling through the downtown district of Big Bear on Saturday. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Snowboarding friends Nolan De Ramos, left, Amanda Cordera, Paul Oanes and Joshua Avila enjoy a tailgate picnic on Saturday in the parking lot of Big Bear Mountain Resort. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)