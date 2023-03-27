Advertisement
L.A. man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of 9-year-old girl at Irvine library

Christopher Eduard, 53, was arrested on suspicion of exposing himself to a 9-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her at an Irvine public library.
(Irvine Police Department)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
A Los Angeles man accused of exposing himself to a 9-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her at an Irvine public library last week has been arrested, according to police.

Christopher Eduard, 53, was arrested Friday in the alleged assault at the Orange County Public Libraries Irvine Heritage Park branch in the children’s section, where the girl was looking at books, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

Eduard allegedly asked the underage victim to help him make a video, police said. He gave the girl his phone to record and held cue cards for her to read from, according to police.

“During the incident, Eduard exposed himself and assaulted the 9-year-old,” police said.

The victim’s mother was also at the library at the time of the sexual assault, police said.

Detectives looking over surveillance footage of the area found a car linked to the suspect, which helped them identify Eduard. Irvine police arrested him “near his home” on Friday and found evidence that connected him to the crime, police said.

Eduard was released Saturday on bond, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Orange County
