California

O.C. man exposed himself to at least 3 women, authorities allege

A white Ford Mustang convertible.
The suspect allegedly followed victims to their homes in a white Ford Mustang convertible and later returned to expose himself to them, authorities said.
(Orange County Sheriff’s Department)
By Kaitlyn HuamaniStaff Writer 

Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigators have arrested a Laguna Woods man who allegedly exposed himself to at least three women in the community, authorities said.

Robert Mario Perri, 66, was booked into Orange County Jail on Tuesday on suspicion of indecent exposure, according to a department statement.

The sheriff’s special victims detail received formal reports this month from three women detailing alleged instances of indecent exposure. However, several other incidents have also been reported to security personnel at the Laguna Woods retirement community, authorities said.

A mugshot of a man wearing a grey T-shirt.
Robert Mario Perri, 66, was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of indecent exposure, authorities say.
(Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

The three who submitted formal reports to the Sheriff’s Department were all older women, Lt. Matt Timmins confirmed to The Times on Thursday. The incidents occurred inside and outside their houses, he said.

The majority of the city of Laguna Woods consists of Laguna Woods Village, a private, gated retirement community.

Investigators alleged Perri followed victims to their homes in a white Ford Mustang convertible, and later returned to expose himself to them.

Perri does not have a prior criminal history, Timmins said.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have information can call the Sheriff’s Department special victims unit at (714) 647-7419 or (714) 647-7000. Tips can be reported anonymously to Orange County Crime Stoppers by phone, (855) 847-6227, or online.

Kaitlyn Huamani

Kaitlyn Huamani is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously interned with The Times’ Entertainment and Arts section and with the entertainment section at the Associated Press. She also interned at People Magazine as a part of the American Society of Magazine Editors’ internship program. A New Jersey native, she graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in journalism.

