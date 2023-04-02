Suspect identified in San Fernando Valley shooting that left 1 dead, 3 wounded

The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday identified one of the four suspects involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one man dead and three others wounded in a San Fernando Valley parking lot.

Homicide investigators said Mark Connole, 34, of Woodland Hills was booked at Van Nuys jail on suspicion of murder, and bail has been set at $2 million.

Police said the incident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Saturday during a dispute over an alleged gang-related drug deal in the parking lot of Fallbrook Center, a retail complex in the 22900 block of Vanowen Street that is home to a Target, Home Depot, Walmart and Trader Joe’s.

Connole allegedly produced a handgun, police said, and began firing at the victims, three of whom sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced a fourth victim dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the family, police said.

As officers arrived on the scene, Connole allegedly fled in a red Honda and was spotted by a police helicopter. Officers in the airship saw him switch vehicles and directed police in patrol cars to the area to block an escape.

Connole was detained after a short pursuit and taken into custody without incident, police said. A firearm was recovered and he was arrested, police said.

In a statement on Sunday, police said, “detectives have canvassed the area and are investigating all leads. Detectives request the assistance of any witnesses present at the Fallbrook Shopping Center during the incident to come forward.”

“Any persons who captured cell phone video of the altercation before the incident or the shooting are requested to notify detectives,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at (818) 374-9550. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org .

Times staff writers Richard Winton and Melissa Gomez contributed to this report.

