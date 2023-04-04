Photos: Embraced as the daughter of the nation, Harris visits Zambia

Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Africa, kicking off a week-long trip where she clocked more than 4,000 miles between Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. In Africa, she promised billions of dollars in aid and convened high-powered meetings. She waved off worries that America’s interest in Africa is just part of its larger plan to combat China’s influence. Yet the trip was more than just business for the first woman and first woman of color to hold the office of the American vice president. She also leaned into aspects of her identity and biography more than at any other point in her vice presidency to date.
