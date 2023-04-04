Strong winds to continue across Southern California after toppling trees, power lines

A wet winter has produced a heavy spring flower bloom in many parts of Southern California, including White Point Park in San Pedro. Gusty winds are expected to continue in the Southland today.

Strong winds that downed trees and power lines are forecast to continue throughout the Los Angeles region Tuesday, though the gusts are expected to be less powerful than Monday.

Winds approaching 60 miles per hour could still hit parts of Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

“While winds are expected to lower through Tuesday, Tuesday will still be windy with dangerous seas and road hazards,” the weather service said in a tweet.

Compare peak winds from Monday to Tuesday. While winds are expected to lower through Tuesday, Tuesday will still be windy with dangerous seas and road hazards. #cawx pic.twitter.com/MVAnjVCGYo — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 4, 2023

Dozens of locations across Southern California saw peak wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph Monday, according to the weather service. In northwest Los Angeles County, the town of Sandberg saw gusts up to 66 mph, and Pacoima in the San Fernando Valley saw gusts of 70 mph Monday evening. In Ventura County, winds got up to 63 mph at Mt. Pinos and 73 mph at Sycamore Canyon.

Wind speeds are expected to be down in nearly every area Tuesday. Still, the weather service warned Southern California residents to be careful and to avoid going out on the water until Wednesday, as “large, steep waves” continue to pound the region.

In Los Angeles, a tree collapsed on top of a home in Sherman Oaks during Monday’s high winds, causing major damage and forcing the evacuation of residents, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

Another tree fell Monday night onto power lines in Temple City, knocking out power to several residents in the area, KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported.