Police seek husband as ‘person of interest’ in Palm Desert homicide

The husband of a woman who was found dead this week at her Palm Desert home is missing and is considered a person of interest in her death, officials said.

When Sandra Mayor, 57, didn’t show up for work Wednesday morning, deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department went to her Palm Desert home for a wellness check and found her dead.

Mayor had suffered “traumatic injuries,” and her death is being investigated as a homicide, said Sgt. Richard Carroll in a prepared statement.

Mayor’s husband, Thomas Daniels, 53, is considered a person of interest in the investigation, the department said. Daniels is white and about 5 feet, 7 inches, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators ask that anyone who has seen Daniels call (951) 955–2777.

A GoFundMe page set up for the slain woman’s family described Mayor as a mother, grandmother and small business owner. Mayor and her daughter had owned a pet grooming business, Supermutts, since 2008.

“Sandy had a way of making everyone she came in contact with feel truly seen,” the page read. “Sandy never gave up on anyone.”