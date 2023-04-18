Advertisement
California

Riverside City College on lockdown after police chase person with knife off campus

Law enforcement officers at the mouth of an underground culvert
Law enforcement officers at the scene near Riverside City College where authorities say a person with a knife was chased off campus by police into a drainage canal Tuesday morning.
(KTLA-TV)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Students and staff at Riverside City College were told to shelter in place Tuesday morning after a person with a knife was chased off the campus by police, according to authorities.

The community college issued a campuswide alert shortly after 9:30 a.m. for students and staff to shelter in place. The college said the incident took place near the football field and reaffirmed the lockdown was still in effect in a later social media post.

Riverside City Police Officer Ryan Railsback said campus police received reports of a person armed with a knife and chased the suspect off campus and into a nearby drainage canal that borders the college.

Police are trying to persuade the suspect to come out of the drainage canal and surrender, Railsback said, adding that the suspect is isolated from the college campus and other nearby schools.

Riverside City College police did not immediately respond to request for information. Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, said deputies were on their way to provide assistance to the campus police.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

