Woman pistol-whipped and kidnapped in Commerce, authorities say

A photo of a woman talking on her cellphone, followed by photos of a man who kidnapped the woman and the car he used.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out a crime advisory for a suspect wanted for pistol-whipping and kidnapping a woman Tuesday in Commerce.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
A woman was pistol-whipped and kidnapped Tuesday afternoon in Commerce, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The unidentified woman, who is Latina with dark “brownish red hair,” was walking in the 2200 block of Couts Avenue around 4:20 p.m. and speaking on her cellphone when a man pulled up in a nearby driveway in a 2016 or 2017 silver Kia Rio, the Sheriff’s Department posted on Twitter.

The man, who also has not been identified, hit the woman with a gun, dragged her into the passenger side of the car and drove off, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim and suspect. The victim was seen wearing a black dress, while the suspect was wearing a gray tank top and dark shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact detectives with the Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau at (213) 229-1700 and MCBtips@lasd.org. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

