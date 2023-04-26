Woman pistol-whipped and kidnapped in Commerce, authorities say

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out a crime advisory for a suspect wanted for pistol-whipping and kidnapping a woman Tuesday in Commerce.

A woman was pistol-whipped and kidnapped Tuesday afternoon in Commerce, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The unidentified woman, who is Latina with dark “brownish red hair,” was walking in the 2200 block of Couts Avenue around 4:20 p.m. and speaking on her cellphone when a man pulled up in a nearby driveway in a 2016 or 2017 silver Kia Rio, the Sheriff’s Department posted on Twitter.

The man, who also has not been identified, hit the woman with a gun, dragged her into the passenger side of the car and drove off, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim and suspect. The victim was seen wearing a black dress, while the suspect was wearing a gray tank top and dark shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact detectives with the Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau at (213) 229-1700 and MCBtips@lasd.org. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.