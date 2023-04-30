Unseasonable rain, cooler temperatures in forecast for Los Angeles this week

Los Angeles is likely to see cooler temperatures and more rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.

After a long wet winter, storm-weary Angelenos may see even more rain this week.

The National Weather Service is predicting a quarter- to a half-inch of rain in most areas and unseasonably cold temperatures for Los Angeles starting today and lasting through Thursday.

“It’s a very slow-moving storm spinning over us for a few days,” said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.

Munroe said a deepening marine layer starting later today could lead to drizzle through Monday morning with conditions lingering until Thursday. Peak rainfall and the possibility for thunderstorms are expected Wednesday.

High temperatures are only expected to reach the low to mid-60s under these conditions. Mountain ranges could see 6 to 12 inches of snowfall, with snow levels dipping down to 4,000 to 5,000 feet, Munroe said.