Advertisement
California

6 people rescued after collapse at Glendale construction site

An overhead view of collapsed steel building materials on a concrete building site.
A collapse at a construction site in Glendale trapped six workers Wednesday morning.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

Six people were rescued Wednesday after they became trapped by materials that collapsed at a movie studio under construction in Glendale, city fire officials said.

The rescue began around 11 a.m. when firefighters at a station in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue “heard a loud noise,” said Anita Shandi, deputy director of the Glendale Fire Department.

Roof beams, or trusses, had collapsed at a construction site one building over from the station, trapping three construction workers in the rubble at ground level and three on cherry pickers.

Advertisement

Los Angeles, CA - May 02: An officer is seen outside Los Angeles High School where two people were stabbed yesterday and three arrested today in connection on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times).

California

A day of school stabbings, crashes and suspected fentanyl overdoses sparks alarm at LAUSD

Supt. Alberto Carvalho wants to install outfacing perimeter cameras at schools to fend off crime, and has appealed to Mayor Karen Bass for speed bumps and flashing lights around campuses.

More than 100 firefighters from the Glendale, Los Angeles, Burbank, Pasadena and San Marino fire departments helped with rescue efforts.

Of the three people trapped on the cherry pickers, one was rescued using a firetruck ladder while two others were hoisted off by a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter.

All six workers were rescued by 1:30 p.m., five of whom were taken to a hospital.

None of the workers suffered major injuries, Shandi said.

At the time of the collapse, 70 workers had been on the job site.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement