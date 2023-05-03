6 people rescued after collapse at Glendale construction site

A collapse at a construction site in Glendale trapped six workers Wednesday morning.

Six people were rescued Wednesday after they became trapped by materials that collapsed at a movie studio under construction in Glendale, city fire officials said.

The rescue began around 11 a.m. when firefighters at a station in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue “heard a loud noise,” said Anita Shandi, deputy director of the Glendale Fire Department.

Roof beams, or trusses, had collapsed at a construction site one building over from the station, trapping three construction workers in the rubble at ground level and three on cherry pickers.

More than 100 firefighters from the Glendale, Los Angeles, Burbank, Pasadena and San Marino fire departments helped with rescue efforts.

Of the three people trapped on the cherry pickers, one was rescued using a firetruck ladder while two others were hoisted off by a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter.

All six workers were rescued by 1:30 p.m., five of whom were taken to a hospital.

None of the workers suffered major injuries, Shandi said.

At the time of the collapse, 70 workers had been on the job site.