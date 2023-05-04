New Postal Service stamp to celebrate Yosemite’s famous waterfall
One of Yosemite National Park’s most sought-after destinations will soon be commemorated by the United States Postal Service.
Nevada Fall, the 594-foot-high waterfall towering over the Yosemite Valley, will be featured as part of the Postal Service’s new waterfall stamp collection to be released next month. Each forever stamp will include a photograph with the name of the waterfall and state.
Powered by the Merced River, Nevada Fall is located along the Mist Trail near the also popular Vernal Fall. Photographer Quang-Tuan Luong captured the image of the Yosemite water drop for the new batch of stamps, according to the Postal Service.
The stamps will be introduced into circulation on June 13 with a ceremony to be held at Yellowstone National Park, the Postal Service said.
Here’s the complete list of waterfalls to be recognized by the Postal Service:
- Deer Creek Falls, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
- Nevada Fall, Yosemite National Park, California
- Waimoku Falls, Haleakalā National Park, Hawaii
- LaSalle Canyon Waterfall, Starved Rock State Park, Illinois
- Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls State Park, New York
- Upper Falls, Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina
- Harrison Wright Falls, Ricketts Glen State Park, Pennsylvania
- Grotto Falls, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee
- Stewart Falls, Mount Timpanogos Wilderness, Utah
- Dark Hollow Falls, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia
- Sunbeam Falls, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington
- Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming
The stamps can be purchased at USPS stores, online or by calling (844) 737-7826.
