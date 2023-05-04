New Postal Service stamp to celebrate Yosemite’s famous waterfall

Water flows over Nevada Fall near Liberty Cap as seen from the John Muir Trail in Yosemite National Park.

One of Yosemite National Park’s most sought-after destinations will soon be commemorated by the United States Postal Service.

Nevada Fall, the 594-foot-high waterfall towering over the Yosemite Valley, will be featured as part of the Postal Service’s new waterfall stamp collection to be released next month. Each forever stamp will include a photograph with the name of the waterfall and state.

Powered by the Merced River, Nevada Fall is located along the Mist Trail near the also popular Vernal Fall. Photographer Quang-Tuan Luong captured the image of the Yosemite water drop for the new batch of stamps, according to the Postal Service.

The stamps will be introduced into circulation on June 13 with a ceremony to be held at Yellowstone National Park, the Postal Service said.

Here’s the complete list of waterfalls to be recognized by the Postal Service:



Deer Creek Falls, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Nevada Fall, Yosemite National Park, California

Waimoku Falls, Haleakalā National Park, Hawaii

LaSalle Canyon Waterfall, Starved Rock State Park, Illinois

Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls State Park, New York

Upper Falls, Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina

Harrison Wright Falls, Ricketts Glen State Park, Pennsylvania

Grotto Falls, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee

Stewart Falls, Mount Timpanogos Wilderness, Utah

Dark Hollow Falls, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

Sunbeam Falls, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington

Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

The stamps can be purchased at USPS stores, online or by calling (844) 737-7826.