2 people dead, one in critical condition after fire in an abandoned Long Beach building
Two people are dead and a third is in critical condition after a fire Thursday night at an abandoned commercial building in Long Beach, fire officials said.
Firefighters with the Long Beach Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Long Beach Boulevard at 8:52 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke and fire coming from a commercial building, officials said.
Heavy smoke and fire were coming out of the boarded-up building when firefighters arrived, said Brian Fiske, spokesperson for the Long Beach Fire Department.
When firefighters searched the building, they found three people inside.
One person, identified as a man, was determined to be dead at the scene. Two women who were also found inside were taken to a hospital in critical condition. One of the women died Thursday night, Fiske said.
Fire officials are still investigating what caused the fire.
