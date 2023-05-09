Remains of missing tech CEO found on abandoned property in Santa Monica

Human remains found on an abandoned property in Santa Monica have been identified as those of Beau Mann, 39, who was last seen getting into an Uber in Studio City a year and a half ago.

Human remains found last month on an abandoned property in Santa Monica have been identified as the body of a tech founder and chief executive who was missing for a year and a half, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said.

Beau Mann, 39, was last seen Nov. 30, 2021, at a convenience store in the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He had gotten into an Uber outside a 7-Eleven store near the L.A. offices of Sober Grid, a community platform he founded for people in addiction recovery, the company said Monday in a statement. He texted 911 from inside the Uber and was dropped off in Santa Monica, according to Sober Grid.

He was reported missing four days later, on Dec. 4, 2021.

Beau Mann, 39, was last seen at a convenience store in 2021. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The grassy lot where his remains were found was about a mile from where he was dropped off by the Uber in Santa Monica, according to Sober Grid.

On April 25, police received a tip about human remains found on the abandoned property on Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

The L.A. County coroner, which identified the remains as those of Mann on Saturday, is working on determining the cause of death.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the circumstances that led up to Mann’s death, but Santa Monica Police Lt. Erika Aklufi said that it is being investigated as a possible homicide and that he had texted 911 but didn’t respond to authorities’ attempts to follow up.

“It was a gibberish text maybe and then he didn’t respond,” she said. “It’s just another thing that we’re going to be looking into.”

Mann shared an Uber account with his fiance, and they were able to confirm that he had taken a ride and where he was dropped off, Aklufi said.

Investigators are planning to speak to the Uber driver, who hasn’t been deemed a suspect in the case, Aklufi said.

“We’re looking at pretty much any option at this point to make sure it’s thorough,” she added.

Anyone with more information can contact Santa Monica Police Det. Ismael Tavera at (310) 458-2256 or the watch commander at (310) 458-8427.

Mann created Sober Grid in 2015 to provide a platform connecting people recovering from addiction after battling his own addiction to drugs “in his early years,” the company said.

“We hope you will take a moment to think about Beau today,” Sober Grid said in its statement. “His bright smile and endless energy and compassion will be missed. While he is no longer with us, we know Beau’s spirit will live on in Sober Grid’s mission to help those in need.”