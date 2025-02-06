Clippers trade Terance Mann and Bones Hyland to Hawks for Bogdan Bogdanovic and picks

Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic drives the ball past Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead during a game last month. The Clippers acquired Bogdanovic at the trade deadline Thursday.

The Clippers traded fan favorite Terance Mann and Bones Hyland to the Atlanta Hawks for guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round draft picks, according to people with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

The 32-year-old Bogdanovic averaged 10 points per game for the Hawks and shot 37.1% from the field, including 30.1% from three-point range in 24 games this season. But the 6-foot-5 guard has shot 38% from three over his eight-year NBA career.

The Clippers had given Mann a three-year, $47-million extension before the season started, but his playing time was not as high as in past seasons.

Mann averaged 19.8 minutes per game for the Clippers and had played in just 37 games. He was averaging 6.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and was shooting 44.6% from the field.

Hyland played in just 20 games this season for the Clippers and averaged 7.2 points.

This was the second trade the Clippers have made in the last several days ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

On Saturday, the Clippers acquired Patty Mills and Drew Eubanks from the Utah Jazz for Mo Bamba, P.J. Tucker, a 2030 second-round draft pick and cash considerations.