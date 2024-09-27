Terance Mann agrees to a three-year, $47-million extension with Clippers

Clippers guard Terance Mann steals the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in March.

Clippers swingman Terance Mann has agreed to a three-year, $47-million extension with the only NBA team he has ever played on, one of his agents, Aaron Mintz of CAA, confirmed to The Times on Friday.

Mann, 27, had one year left on a deal that pays him $11.4 million for the 2024-25 season. With the extension, the versatile player has a deal through the 2027-28 season.

Mann played in 75 games last season, the second-most on the team, 71 of them as a starter.

He averaged 8.8 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season, his fifth with the Clippers. He shot 51.5% from the field and 34.8% from three-point range.

With All-Star Kawhi Leonard being limited in training camp and his status uncertain for the start of the season because of inflammation in his right knee and with All-Star Paul George having departed to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Clippers will need Mann to be even more productive.

Mann, a second-round pick, has developed into a player who can defend point guards, shooting guards and small forwards. He also has the ability to run the offense.

The Clippers will have their media day Monday in their new arena, the Intuit Dome, before leaving for training camp in Hawaii.

They will play their first preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on the campus of the University of Hawaii on Oct. 5.

The Clippers play their first home regular-season game against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 23.