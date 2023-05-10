U.S. Coast Guard searches for 3 people after aircraft crashes near San Clemente Island
The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a search-and-rescue mission Wednesday morning for a downed aircraft off the Channel Islands, officials said.
Three people were on board the Phoenix Leerjet when it crashed at about 7:55 a.m. one mile southwest of San Clemente Island, according to Levi Read, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson. Coast Guard officials arrived at the scene at about 8:55 a.m.
The Phoenix Leerjet was owned by Fireside Partners out of Delaware and wasn’t a military plane, Read said.
The purpose of the flight and the identities of the three people on board haven’t been confirmed.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
